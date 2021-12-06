From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointments of members of the visitation panels for Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, the College of Education, Gidan Waya and the College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan.

According to a statement by the Media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, the appointments will be for a period of eight weeks with effect from the date the respective panels commence sitting.

“The visitation panel for Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic has Professor Idris Isa Funtua (Chairman), Dr. Paul Abiyong Aba, Professor Kabir Isa Dandago, Yakubu Aliyu, Muhammad Musa Salihi Professor Zainab Dabo, Professor Yahaya Ibrahim Makarfi and Mallam Haruna Uwais.

“Members of the visitation panel to the College of Education, Gidan Waya are, Professor Binta Abdulkareem (Chairman), Dr. Duniya Joseph Nchock, Professor Idris Tanko Adamu,

Mrs. Maureen David Shiri Wyom, Dr. Michael Dogo Mutana, Thomas Ishaku (ACCA),

Architect Mathew Rwaan and Mrs. Charity Stephen Shekari.

“The College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kafanchan, visitation panel has the following members, Professor Muhammad Mamman (Chairman), Dr. Isa Sadeeq Abubakar, John Bala Gora, Christopher Yab Gyubok, Professor Casmir E. Gimba, Dr. Hussein Dikko and Architect Yusuf Ashiru”. The statement said.

