Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Hope smiles on 218 Alamajarai who were repatriated to Kaduna from other parts of the Country as the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Monday assured them of free and compulsory primary education.

El-Rufai who disclosed this on his verified social media handles said, the Almajirai were being restored full human rights as children, dignity and hope – wearing good clothes and been fed with a resemblance of what a child should have when he is with his family.

He further said, the children would not be denied Islamic education, adding that, plans have been put in place to ensure the children go to Islamic school in the evening and at the weekend.

According to El-Rufai, every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of free and compulsory education in the state’s public schools.

“I am pleased to see our Almajirai children the batch of 218 from Kano, Nassarawa, Plateau & Gombe States looking well and free of COVID-19.

“With the support of @UNICEF_Nigeria, AMA Foundation, other NGOs & philanthropists, they are being restored full human rights as children, dignity and hope.

“Every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of Free and Compulsory Education in our public schools.” He said.

The governor disclosed that the next step was for the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Haniya Hafsat Baba and her team to return the Almajirai to their parents in collaboration with Local Government Chairmen and Traditional Rulers.

“All the children are to be compulsorily enrolled in the primary school nearest to them so they have modern education and life skills in the morning, and continue their Quranic or Islamic education in the afternoon and over the weekend.

“That is how many of us got our education. That is what the Northern States’ Governors’ Forum decided. These children may be the future of Northern Nigeria.” He said.