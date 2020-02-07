Olam Nigeria, a leading player in the Nigerian agriculture value chain, has been commended by Gov Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, for paving the way through its agricultural investments and reforms in the country.

El-Rufai, who was speaking recently at the ground-breaking ceremony of a tomato processing factory, held at Kangimi, in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, stated that it was because of the activities of organizations like Olam that Kaduna State had become a worthy ground for business, attracting both local and international organizations. The governor noted that firms like Olam demonstrates why Kaduna State is ranked as the number one destination for doing business in Nigeria, by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report.

“The Kaduna State Government welcomes this latest investment in the agricultural potentials of our state. Olam has been exemplary since 2017, when President Muhammadu Buhari, commissioned its hatchery and feed mill project that is sited in Chikun Local Government Area.” According to him, Olam’s feed mill, hatchery and breeder farms, located along the Kaduna -Abuja Expressway, is a huge investment and the largest of such facility in West Africa. The feed mill sources over 150,000 tons of corn and 75,000 tons of soya bean from local farmers, which has encouraged many smallholder farmers to increase the production of these crops. The large silo and flat warehousing capacity allows farmers to sell their produce on harvest, without having to worry about storage.

He said availability of broiler (meat-producing birds) and layer (egg-laying birds) day-old chicks was the biggest barrier for Nigerian farmers, especially in the North, from participating in the poultry sector. Olam, he said, now supplies several million, high quality day-old-chicks every month to small poultry farmers, which has helped revive many closed farms and develop new ones. Olam’s poultry feed, especially Broiler feed, has led to farmers gaining substantial productivity gains, unlocking profitability for them without increasing selling prices of eggs and chicken.