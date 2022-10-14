From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state on Friday commissioned multi billion naira Galaxy Mall as part of the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) which kicked off on Thursday.

The Galaxy Mall with Shoprite as anchored tenant is one of the completed projects commissioned by the Governor as part of KADInvest 7.0.

Other projects commissioned are Afex along Zaria-Kano Highway, Ammsco Neighbourhood Center on Race Course opposite Murtala Mohammed Square, Safe City Project in Abakpa, the rebuilt Ungwar Rimi Market in Ungwan Rimi, Muwaffac Estate, Rhyeno and Nurus Siraj Estate all in the Millennium City with the latest including groundbreaking of new sites.

Speaking at the Galaxy Mall commissioning an 11,000m² shopping mall located by Murtala Mohammed Square in the city center with Shoprite as anchor tenant and spaces for cinema hall, restaurant, and variety of shops and spaces for commercial activities, Governor el-Rufai said the mall will boost economic activities in the state, create jobs and improve social lives.

“This new Galaxy Mall will maximise retail marketing in Kaduna state. There would be cinemas, restaurants and shops with Shoprite as anchor tenant. Shoprite is expected to open before Christmas to give residents something to celebrate fir Christmas.”

The Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Tamar Nandul, in her remarks, said the Galaxy Mall is a 3,000m² mall located on a 11,000m² space, built on public-private partnership (PPP) adding that the development partners, Amsalco Group contributed N800 million to the multi billion naira project.

“Our development partner, Amsalco contributed N800 million, while Kaduna state government contributed N1.5 billion to the development of project. Shoprite will serve as anchor tenant, while there are open plan, 8,445 letable shops, 53 shops and cinema halls with 341 seating capacity.”

She added that, “There are spaces for entertainment, sports, fashion and others. The Galaxy Mall will improve the internally generated revenue, create employment opportunities for the residents and improve the socio-economic development of Kaduna city.”

The event was attended by the 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is expected to speak at grand finale of the KADInvest 7.0 on Saturday.