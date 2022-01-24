Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna is committed to transforming the State through developing infrastructure.

This is contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication in Kaduna.

While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for the two-day working visit to Kaduna, Adekeye said:”much has been done since 2015 to transform Kaduna State.

”El-Rufai has pledged his unflagging commitment to the progress and development of Kaduna.

”The governor humbly acknowledge accepts Buhari’s kind words and encouragement when he inaugurated some projects of the Kaduna State Urban Renewal Programme.

”El-Rufai wishes to express his profound gratitude and that of the Kaduna State Government to President Buhari for his support for the progress of Kaduna State.

“We salute the people of Kaduna State for their consistent support for the progressive programmes of the state government and for the warm reception accorded to the President and his delegation”.

The governor thanked all the distinguished guests, legislators, ministers, traditional rulers and friends of Kaduna State who joined the events in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

He further appreciated the media partners, the security agencies and the government officials who have made various contributions to making the presidential visit a success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari commissioned the Kawo bridge, dualised Kaduna city roads and many other projects in Zaria and Kafanchan.

On Thursday during the commissioning of the remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square, Buhari commended the governor for transforming Kaduna.

“If you had not been in Kaduna for sometime now, surely you would miss your road home just like me. El-Rufai has really changed the face of this state.

“I relocated to Kaduna after serving my jail term in the 1980s from Daura. I cannot find my way home with the current development.”

The president also commissioned some projects in Kafanchan in the southern part of the state and other projects in Zaria on Friday before returning to Abuja. (NAN)