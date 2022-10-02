From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i has condemned in strong terms the killing of two herders by a mob in Birnin Gwari LGA of the state.

Consequently, El-rufai has directed thorough investigations into the matte to fish out the killers.

A statement by the State Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies reported that the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel, on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry. The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, even though they had not been found complicit of the allegations.

“Governor El-Rufai expressed deep concern at the violent actions of the mob, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings. He re-iterated the place of lawful methods as the only acceptable option in confronting any suspicions of criminality.

“The Governor appealed to the families of the victims to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations towards fishing out the perpetrators.

“The Governor has also directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the military, police and DSS to contact the victims’ families for further engagements toward averting counter-attacks.

“The Governor cautioned against further actions of self-help, and warned against dangerous stereotyping, labeling and similar lawless dispositions capable of stirring up violence. He renewed appeals for consistent recourse to constituted agencies.

“Investigations into the incident are in progress. Similarly, the Government has received reports from security agencies regarding the conduct of some individuals and groups in the general area, who unwittingly complicate the security situation with insensitive public commentaries. Such actions have been adjudged by security agencies as unhelpful in the ongoing operations against terrorists and bandits.

“While the Government of Kaduna State is not against commentaries on security challenges, the Government’s position remains that individuals and groups with useful information should liaise with security agencies, rather than expose citizens to extreme danger through supposed advocacy”.