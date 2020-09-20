Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai has condoled the family of the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idrid and the people of Zazzau Emirate.

Kaduna State Government has said that the late Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Higness Dr. Shehu IdrisCFR, had offered distinguished service to the state for over six decades in various roles, culminating in his ascension to the throne in 1975.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Sunday, Governor Nasir El Rufai said that the Emir of Zazzau died in hospital in the early hours of today (Sunday).

According to the statement, “throughout his long reign of 45 years,HRH Dr. Shehu Idris worked hard for the people of Zazzau Emirate. He offered wise counsel and was committed to the goals of improving health outcomes for all our people, raising school enrolment and peace and security in the state.’’

“He demonstrates dedication in his roles as chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and a member of the State Security Council.

“The state will miss his experience, institutional memory and wisdom.We pray Allah to grant him aljanah firdaus,’’ the statement added