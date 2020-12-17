From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has stated that his administration is counting on the ‘volunatry compliance’ of citizens to containment measures to stop the surge in new COVID-19 infections, explaining that a lockdown is not the immediate focus of the state.

El-Rufai, however, warned that the government will impose a lockdown if it becomes necessary to save lives and prevent the collapse of the state’s healthcare system.

The Governor, who stated this during a media chat with broadcast journalists in Hausa on Wednesday night, noted that the spike in new COVID-19 infections is as a result of a lack of adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures.

‘We are calling on all our citizens to join us to fight COVID-19 and save lives without having a lockdown. We think there are lots of simpler things citizens and businesses can do that can help reduce the spread of the disease,’ the Governor said.

Governor El-Rufai said that the government expects voluntary compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols so that livelihoods could be pursued in safety.

‘We are counting on the cooperation of our citizens, religious leaders, the business community, transporters and other stakeholders in a collective effort to stop COVID-19. We can do it by voluntary compliance,’ he stated.

The Governor further directed that as from Thursday, December 17, all residents of Kaduna must wear face masks when leaving their homes, adding that security agents will enforce compliance and mobile courts will try offenders.

The Governor noted that mass voluntary compliance is preferable to another lockdown, which will disrupt peoples’ means of livelihoods and inconvenience residents of the northwestern state.