Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed the civil servant from grade 14 to resume work.

El-Rufai through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, described the action of the labour as infringement on the right to public services of Nigerian citizens in the state.

“The Kaduna State Government has noted that the conditions that compelled its decision to right-size its work force have not been altered by the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC’s) campaign of economic and social sabotage.

“The government also reiterated its firm committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens.

“Is only reinforced by the desperate actions undertaken by the NLC to unlawful trespass on government facilities, and prevent officers from signing attendance registers, despite these actions, the state government has guaranteed access to the State Secretariat and other government offices.

“The government intends to continue running its operations in service to the people, despite the futile efforts of the NLC to impede it. Accordingly, all officers from GL 14 upwards are expected at their duty posts as usual. Government is documenting all these violations of the miscellaneous offences act and the Trade Union Act.”