Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said his earlier plan to ensure speedy construction of world standard city Mall in Kaduna city was aborted, hence the delay.

Speaking at the contract signing and groundbreaking ceremony for the Kaduna Galaxy Mall at the Murtala Muhammed Square, yesterday, he said the delay was occasioned by change of the original site to a more central location in the metropolis.

He said the mall is a N3.9 billion project under public-private partnership between the Kaduna State Government, Amsalco, a private firm and the United Bank for Africa.

The governor said the contractors handling the multipurpose project have been given 18 months to deliver the mall.