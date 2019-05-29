Sola Ojo, Kaduna

After several attempts by civil society organizations working in the health sector in Kaduna State to press for six months maternity leave for female civil servants, Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday announced the decision of his administration to make it a reality.

El-Rufai, who stated this during his second-term inauguration speech at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna, said, the decision was to promote mother-child care and reduce maternal and new-born mortality in the state.

According to him, “in the health sector, the focus on strengthening and expanding primary care will continue.

“It is the best way to reduce maternal and infant mortality, and bring basic care closer to the people.

“Our commitment to universal health coverage will continue. Therefore, we shall accelerate the implementation of the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme as a priority programme.

“We will complete the supply chain transformation programme in the health sector that has improved the availability and reduced the prices of drugs in our health facilities; we will also emphasise routine immunisation to reduce the impact of vaccine-preventable diseases on our children.

“I am pleased to announce that just yesterday, our State Executive Council approved six-months maternity leave for our female public servants.

“This encourages the healthy development of infants through prolonged breastfeeding, among other benefits.

“Mothers in our state are also reminded that children up to the age of five get free, regular medical check-ups in public hospitals. Please take advantage of this,” he said.