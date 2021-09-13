From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, evening expressed grief on Monday evening over the latest gunmen attack in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state which claimed 12 lives.

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement said, his principal condoled with those that lost their loved ones and wished the others who were injured in the attack a quick recovery.

He then called on the security personnel to intensify patrol around the area to checkmate a repeat of the incident, saying an investigation has begun to unravel the killings.

According to Aruwan, “security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that 12 persons were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.’

According to the report, the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening and killed 12 residents include Philbia Ysuaf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku.

Others were Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fedelia Famson Sadia Donald and Goodness Kefas.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly incident in the area.

“He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims slain in the mindless ad gruesome attack and prayed for the repose of their souls. The Governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery.

“Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress”, Aruwan said.

