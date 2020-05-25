Governor Nasir El Rufai has commended the patience and understanding displayed by Muslim faithful in observing this year’s Ramadan fasting and Sallah under quarantine conditions.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, he noted the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, which limited the traditions associated with fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr this year.

El-Rufai thanked the Muslim “community for abiding with the public health guidelines, and avoiding congregational worship and communal gatherings to break the fast.’’

The statement quoted the governor as acknowledging that these public health guidelines also make it impossible to permit the celebration of Eid with congregational prayers, and thanked the Muslim community for its understanding.’

He commended ‘’the Imams and the members of the Muslim community for abiding by the guidelines, welcoming this as another example of the spirit of sacrifice and discipline required to protect the community in at a dangerous moment.’’