From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Emir of Kano and Ex-governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi 11 has said that the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has national leadership quality worth emulating.

Sanusi who was the guest Speaker at KadInvest 6.0 spoke on Friday on the theme, “Towards a Sustainable Knowledge Based Economy”.

The former CBN governor said with lofty achievements made so far by El-rufai, he (El-rufai) has provided leadership quality that the country needed.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah grant the people of Kaduna the next leader that will build on the good works of El-rufai because in Nigeria once another government takes over, the previous achievements will be abandoned”.

However, in an interview with the Pidgin service of the BBC in July, governor El-rufai said at 62 years, he is too old to be President of Nigeria adding that for 15 years, he had suffered presidential ambition suspicion.