From Gyang Bere, Jos

Governors Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Simon Lalong of Kaduna and Plateau states respectively have vowed to collaborate with the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and its stakeholders to tackle security challenges in the two states.

El-Rufai stated this when he visited Lalong to commiserates with government and people of the state over the security breach that led to loss of several lives in some parts of the state.

“Plateau and Kaduna are not just neighbours; we have a strong relationship and since we came into office in 2015, Governor Lalong and I have been consulting each other; it was Governor Lalong that introduced us to Centre for the Humanitarian Dialogue, an International NGO that is involved in peace building.

“It was Governor Lalong’s idea that the two states established peace building agencies, Plateau has Peace Building Agency and Kaduna has Peace Commission, we have been working together because we realise that our two states are too diverse and homes to many people across Nigeria.

“Unless we promote peace and peaceful co-existence between the various people, it will not only affect the two states but the entire country. In the case of the recent crisis between the Irigwe and the Fulani, we have Irigwe in Kaura Local Government in Kaduna State. We also have Ganawuri and Atakar in parts of southern Kaduna State, we are the same people and we must work together and unite our people to live in peace.”

He noted that Operation Safe Haven, which has its headquarters in Jos also operates in southern Kaduna State and expressed commitment towards sharing intelligence to stem insecurity in the two states.

“We came to commiserates with the government and people of Plateau State and to discuss common strategy on managing our borders and to share our experiences on how to keep our boarders quite.

“We are going to set up a join of the two states, working together on a daily basis because we have communities of Irigwe Kaura LGA and we also have Fulani communities and we have good contact and control over them and Plateau State also have its own effort. If we put the two together, we will find lasting peace and avoid reoccurrence of these most tragic and unfortunate happenings.”

Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the synergy between the two states would curb security threats that confronts them.

“It is true that Plateau and Kaduna are not only neighbours but have long time historical connections, so what affects Plateau affects Kaduna and what affects Kaduna affects Plateau. In this time of sorrow, it lighten the burden when friends of like minds come to share the burdens with you. We appreciate your show of friendship, we appreciate your sympathy. Let me say Nigeria seems to be under siege right now and I think this is the moment all men of goodwill across this country should join hands together and work towards the sustainance of normalcy, we should not throw up our hands in despair, we should see this as challenges of nation building and we should join hands to overcome it.”

