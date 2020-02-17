Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As the Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, marked his 60th birthday, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has disclosed that the former FCT Minister made success of his administration’s privatisation programme between 1999 and 2003.

In a congratulatory message, yesterday, Obasanjo, noted that El-Rufai also turned around the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when he was the Minister of the FCT. The message, which was made available to newsmen by the Media Aide of the former president, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the governor as a Nigerian, who has demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Over the years, I have followed, with keen interest, your modest inspiring career as a professional architect, community leader, administrator and politician. And I note, with special delight your demonstration of rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Under my watch as a democratically-elected president of Nigeria, you made a great success of our privatization programme as the Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the liberalization of our nation’s economy and our being able to meet some of the challenges of globalisation and tackling the problem of poverty in our land.”