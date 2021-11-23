Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai; Nigeria’s Trade & Investment Minister, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and other VIPs are participating in the ongoing FIN Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum and the Forbes Best of Africa Energy Award sessions.

The event, which began last Sunday in Dubai, UAE, is supported by the UAE government.

The FIN event is in continuation of its bid to promote emerging economies in Africa and serve as a platform for Africa’s linkage to the world.

The event is a two-pronged package. The theme of the International Energy Forum is titled: “The future of Energy and Extractive industries in Africa” while the theme of the Trade and Investment Forum is “The road to a prosperous Africa”.

Key participants at the ongoing event include Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC); Beata Habyarimana, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda; Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade and Industry, South Africa; Mrs Nike Akande; former Trade and Investment Minister Nigeria; Prakash Parmanand Hinduja, an Indian-born Swiss businessman, together with his brothers Srichand, Gopi, and Ashok Hinduja. He owns the Hinduja Group that realized $100 billion worth of revenue as at 2021. He is the Chairman of the Hinduja Group in Europe, the networth of the Hinduja family is estimated at more than US$ 18billion.

Prominent global businessmen with high network investments in attendance include the following business moguls and technocrats:

Zulfiquar Z Ghadiyali

Mr Ghadiyali is the Executive Director- Royal office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan. He is a Global Peace Ambassador United Nations at University for Peace (UPEACE) and Global Ambassador for International Delphic council.

