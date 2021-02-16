From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai marks his 61st birthday on Tuesday, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has described him as an ‘exemplary, inspirational leader, dependable ally and mentor with whom I’m well pleased.’

In a birthday message on his verified Tweeter account, the senator, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, said El-Rufai was a blessing not only to Kaduna State but to Nigeria as a whole.

He remarked that the governor has ‘given new meaning to governance and service in Kaduna State.’

The senator further stated that at 61 years, the Kaduna governor ‘is already setting unassailable standards in our dear state,’ adding: ‘He is the true embodiment of selfless service.’

‘As we congratulate the inimitable Governor El-Rufai on this milestone, it is our fervent wish that he will not rest on his laurels but will redouble his efforts to achieve his goal of making Kaduna State a model of development.

‘We pray Allah continues to give strength to the innovative and dynamic governor He blessed our State with,’ he stated.