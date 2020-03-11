Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 24 hours after appointing the deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), Governor Nasir El-Rufai has again named the former Kano Emir as the Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU).

Sanusi, according to a statement by Special Adviser to El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, succeeded the pioneer Chancellor, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education,” the statement reads.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“This appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.

“HH Muhammadu Sanusi II replaces the pioneer Chancellor, HH Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who has served in that role since 2005. Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.”