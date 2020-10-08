Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday approved the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Until his appointment, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar.

He is the first Emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years as his appointment comes after the demise of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi in 1920.

A statement by the Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, yesterday, said Bamalli would succeed Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, September 20 after reigning for 45 years.

“Governor El-Rufai congratulated His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau,” Sani said.

The new Emir studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a Diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir advising him to be leader of all.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the president congratulated Bamali for making history by becoming the first Emir from Mallawa ruling house in 100 years.

“You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you. While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties. This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people.”

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, also hailed the new Emir saying his exemplary leadership qualities, cross-national experience and goodwill earned him the position of 19th Emir of Zazzau.

While urging the newly appointed monarch to sustain the goodworks of his predecessor, the Senate Chief Whip urged all sons and daughters of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna state, to rally support for the new Emir.

The former governor equally congratulated Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the good people of Kaduna State for appointing Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

In a goodwill message, Kalu called on members of the four ruling houses of Zazzau Emirate Council to accept the choice of Bamalli in good faith.

“I have no doubt in his capacity to steer the affairs of the Zazzau Emirate Council. Alhaji Bamalli will bring to bear his experience in the private and public sectors, to drive development in Zaria and other parts of Kaduna state. The choice of the new Emir is commendable.”

Kalu, who is also the Mayaki Katsina, while wishing the newly appointed monarch long life on the throne of his forefathers, urged the people of Kaduna to support the emir.

Similarly, the Northern Governors Forum congratulated Alhaji Bamalli on his appointment.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos, described the appointment as a good development.

“We rejoice with you over this worthy opportunity given to you by God, to serve your people like your ancestors did and also surpass their achievements because of the rich heritage they have passed down to you,” Lalong said.

He reminded the monarch that he was ascending the throne at a time when the nation and northern region in particular, was facing serious challenges of insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and health burden in spite of its rich human and material endowments.

He assured the new Emir that the forum would support his reign and look forward to benefiting from his wisdom and influence, to emancipate the region from the myriad of challenges confronting it.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Asiwaju, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu, also commended Governor el-Rufai for making a good choice in Ambassador Bamalli.

“Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli is a prominent diplomat, tested administrator and a first class traditional title-holder. I congratulate him on his appointment as Emir of Zazzau. Like his immediate-past predecessor, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died last month after 45 years on the throne, Bamalli is also a highly detribalised Nigerian and a friend of all. I urge him to continue in that fashion and consolidate on the tremendous gains recorded by the late Emir,” the former Lagos governor said.

Also, former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, in a congratulatory message said: “I believe the new Emir will deploy his wealth of experience to provide a purposeful leadership to both the Zazzau Emirate and the state Council of Chiefs at this challenging time. I am confident that the new Emir will be a roof large enough to accommodate all shades in the Zazzau Emirate and beyond. I earnestly pray to Allah (SWT) to grant the Emir the energy, good health, perseverance and wisdom to discharge this onerous responsibility. I also pray for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the Emir.”