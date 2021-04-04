From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai has ordered the arrest, prosecution of anyone caught negotiating with bandits on behalf of his government.

In a statement by his Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor made it clear that there is no intermediaries appointed by him to negotiate with bandits.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed.

“The position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same: the Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operatives”.