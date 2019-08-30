Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has said all Urban Renewal Projects began in the state would be completed in 18 months.

The governor, who inspected some of the projects in Kaduna, yesterday, said funding would not be a problem.

The projects comprised seven new roads, upgrade of 14 existing ones, parks, including Kaduna Centenary Park, new ultra modern markets, neighbourhood centres, shopping mall among others.

He said the government was determined to create a new Kaduna as the present city has become congested with more than three million people.

He said opening up of new districts will help in expanding and decongesting Kaduna, “so that more and more people will live in the new city, with good transportation connection so that people can get to work in no time.

“We are also working on opening up the western side in Rigasa area to Birnin Gwari, so that we will have more land available for residential, commercial as well as industrial purposes,

“This is a key urban renewal project and it is something that we will be visiting from time to time to make sure things are on course,” he added.

According to him, the government is now more confident that money will come and the project will be completed within the stipulated period.

“We don’t want to lose time, and by the grace of God in 18 month we will have a new Kaduna; new roads and less congestion and less traffic problems and more people will have plots to build their homes in the new area of Kaduna that is as good as any part of the world, and this is just the first step,” he stressed.