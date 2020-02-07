Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The crisis between Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai and the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha’s family over the disputed Durbar hotel took another dimension as the governor revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the hotel,

In a letter dated December 31,2019 and addressed to Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, the governor said the property located along the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari/Indipendence Way, Kaduna, believed to be owned by the late Gen. Sani Abacha, was revoked having allegedly owed ground rent for a period of 19 years.

However, Muhammad Abacha said he received the letter last Saturday which was dispatched by Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) penultimate Monday, after the demolition of the hotel had been carried out.

The letter was jointly signed on January 3rd, 2020 by the governor and the Deed Registrar, Yusuf Muawiyah of the KADGIS.

El-Rufai, also accused the Abacha family of “violation of terms of grant; security and safety risk to people of Kaduna State.”

He further stated in the letter: “in the light of the above, we are hereby notified that the said plot of land had thus been revoked in line with section 28 of the Land Used Act, 2004.

“And whereas the said Durbar Hotels Company Nigeria Ltd has failed to comply with the conditions of the grant, it has become necessary that the certificate of occupancy No. KD17789 be revoked.

“Now therefore, in exercise of power conferred upon me by the Land Use Act, CAP L5 Laws of the Federation, Nigeria 2004, I hereby revoke with effect from the 30th day of December, 2019 the Right of Occupancy over the above mentioned plot.”