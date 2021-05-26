From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the disengagement of 19 political appointees, in the first phase of public servants who will depart the public service, in continuation of rightsizing the workforce.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement, yesterday, said the affected officials include two special advisers, a deputy chief of staff and several special assistants.

According to the statement, Bala Yunusa Mohammed, deputy chief of legislative staff (DCOSL); Halima Musa Nagogo, special assistant to DCOSL; Umar Abubakar, another special assistant to DCOSL; Ben Kure, special adviser political; Mustapha Nyusha and Jamilu Gwarzala Dan Mutum, special assistants to the special adviser political; and Umar Haruna, a special assistant political, are among those affected.

“El-Rufai thanked the departing officials for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,’’ the governor said in the statement.