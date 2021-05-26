From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Some aggrieved students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Wednesday alleged that the recent hike in their school fees by the Kaduna State Government appeared to be a continuous attempt to deny them their right to education.

The students, who staged a peaceful protest within the premises of their campus, described the action of the State Government under Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a deliberate attempt to make education inaccessible by the masses in addition to N80,000 hostel charges and sacking of their parents who would have raised the fees.

If the state government remains adamant about this development, 75 percent of them and colleagues in other state-owned higher institutions may be forced to discontinue their studies as most of them are hitherto battle to pay the old rate which was between N24,000 and N35,000, they said off-protest.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the protesting students, President, National Association of Science Students, Abubakar Buhari said, the old fee was between N24,000 and N26,000 depending on the course of study for indigenes while non-indigenes pay between N31,000 and N36,000 depending on the course of study.

According to him, the new fees schedule in the student’s portal showed that returning students would pay a flat rate of N100,000 irrespective of the course of study and indigenisation, the new students, indigenes would pay N150,000 for art and humanities and N171,000 for sciences while non-indigenes would pay N221,000 minimum.