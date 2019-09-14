Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Denmark company, Arla Foods International, to boost dairy production in the state.

Speaking during the ceremony, the governor said it is economically unwise for herdsmen to be roaming about with their cattle in the name of grazing instead of settling down to mass-produce milk for commercial purposes.

He noted that his administration signed the MOU with the Denmark company in order to show, itinerant, nomadic herdsmen that it is possible to engage in modern livestock production without having to go up and down the country for grazing. According to him, investment in the livestock sector will ensure security not just in the state but the nation.

“We want to show that it is possible for a livestock production to be a business rather than a culture or habit or lifestyle but something that can empower and enrich our herdsmen and women,” he said.

The governor said the MOU with Arla was a first step in which the state government hopes to exploit and replicate in other parts of the state. He assured the company and government of Denmark to do whatever it takes to ensure that the project is a success, because success of the project will solve political, economic and security problems for Nigeria.

Earlier in his speech, the company’s Vice President, Steen Hadsbjerg said the signing of the MOU was a step towards increasing milk production in the country.