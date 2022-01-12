The Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is expected to tee off the maiden Armed Forces Pro-Am golf tournament in Jaji, the home of the Armed Forces Infantry.

The event, which would run between February 1 – 6, would be the first professional golf tournament the Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club, situated inside the massive complex of the Armed Forces Staff College, would be hosting in its five decades in existence.

The Captain of the Club, Navy Commander JO Shaibu, disclosed that Governor El Rufai was specially chosen to perform the ceremonial ‘tee-off’ of the great event because of his extraordinary synergy effort with the Armed Forces in ensuring that Kaduna is free from banditry and kidnapping.

