Toks David, Lagos
Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a video statement he released on social media Saturday night.
Mr El-Rufai becomes the second governor to test positive for the virus after Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed was confirmed days ago.
The governor said that he is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and remains asymptomatic.
KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has tested positive for #coronavirus. A very hard news for us. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mallam, all our thoughts and prayers are/will be with you. Allah ya sawwake!
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 28, 2020
Mr El-Rufai would be the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kaduna State once the NCDC confirms and updates its COVID-19 data, which currently records 89 cases of the condition in Nigeria.
The governor’s statement reads:
“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.
“According to the protocols for managing COVID-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is no showing symptoms.
“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.
“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.
“The Deputy Governor is chairing our COVID-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”
God in heaven the owner of the world and everything in it, has destroyed fulani caliphate with its emirates. The so-called Nigeria which is fulani caliphate with its emirates, has fallen. It is Yugoslavia of Africa.