Toks David, Lagos

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a video statement he released on social media Saturday night.

Mr El-Rufai becomes the second governor to test positive for the virus after Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed was confirmed days ago.

The governor said that he is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and remains asymptomatic.

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has tested positive for #coronavirus. A very hard news for us. Wishing you a speedy recovery Mallam, all our thoughts and prayers are/will be with you. Allah ya sawwake! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 28, 2020

Mr El-Rufai would be the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kaduna State once the NCDC confirms and updates its COVID-19 data, which currently records 89 cases of the condition in Nigeria.

The governor’s statement reads: