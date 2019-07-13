Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai has sworn-in 13 new commissioners into various ministries for his second term.

El-Rufai, however, vowed to fire any of them that fails to meet up with the quarterly report of the ministry, just as he added that deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe will in the meantime oversee the Ministry of Health.

The governor had nominated 14 cabinet members to the State House of Assembly, but the Assembly rejected the nominee for the Ministry of Agriculture, Aliyu Jafaru over his consistent criticism of the el-Rufai’s administration since 2017. The remaining 13 were, however, sworn-in amid jubilation inside the State Council Chamber at the Government House Kaduna.

The commissioners, he said, were appointed not based on the “local government you come from but because you have been tested and found capable to work for the state.”

While addressing the commissioners, el-Rufai said: “I know that some of you are qualified and big enough to be ministers but you decided to serve your state. I, therefore, urge your family members to cooperate with you and give you enough space to concentrate on your works”. He urged them to report immediately to their respective ministry from the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

“We have appointed our commissioners to represent and work for the entire state. We chose insiders so that they can hit the ground running. That is why you can see so many familiar faces, selected for their sound education, solid experience and capacity. I thank members of the Executive Council that served from 2015-2019.