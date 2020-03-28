Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has publicly acknowledged that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and would proceed on self-isolation.

In a released he signed late Saturday evening, El-Rufai described the situation as regrettable, saying however that he was not showing any symptoms of the disease.

He appealed to the people of the state to take care not to be victims, assuring that the deputy governor would be taking care of the state COVID-19 task force.

The governor’s statement reads:

“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the COVID-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

“According to the protocols for managing COVID-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

“I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

“The deputy governor is chairing our Covid-19 taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.”