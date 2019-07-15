Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned hearing on the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Isa Ashiru, challenging the election of Governor Nasir El Rufai.

In a short ruling, Justice Ibrahim Bako adjourned hearing on the petition to Thursday.

Earlier, counsel to the first respondent, Mr. Aliyu Umar, told the tribunal that his witnesses were not in court.

Mr.Umar who is the lead counsel to Governor El Rufai, told the tribunal that the respondent had listed ten witnesses, including nine INEC officials and a handwriting expert.

However, he apologised for the inability of the witnesses to appear before the tribunal, “due to circumstances beyond the control of both counsel and witnesses.

“They are absent because INEC is in a process of reviewing the 2019 elections. But I have been able to talk to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Kaduna State and I have been assured that my witnesses will be in Kaduna on Wednesday,” Mr. Umar pleaded with the tribunal.

Counsel to both the second and third respondents did not object to the application. Although Mr. E. Y Kurah, lead counsel to the petitioner did not object to the application, he, however, asked the court to adjourn hearing to 12 noon on the said date.

In a short ruling, Justice Bako adjourned hearing to 10 am on Thursday, warning that the days allotted to the first petitioner to open his case had started counting.