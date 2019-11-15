Bishop of Zaria Diocese, Anglican communion, Abiodun Ogunyemi says Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State will never be president of Nigeria.

Bishop Ogunyemi who alleged that El-Rufai was being groomed to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 said he was prophetic in his declaration concerning the kaduna governor. He stated this in a statement shared on the website of the diocese in reaction to the planned demolition of some churches in Zaria by El-Rufai.Attempts to get the reaction of the governor proved futile as his spokesman, Muyiwa Adekeye declined to take phone calls from our correspondent.

According to Ogunyemi, any attempt to demolish any church’s property would be interpreted as an assault on Christians.

“The Diocese of Zaria is not at war with the governor and we are not religious bigots. We are only fighting for our right. Nobody can stop us from fighting for our right.

“The governor should stop embarrassing himself with demolition of churches in any part of Kaduna State. Any attempt to demolish our shops or our properties in Sabongari market is evil, callous and wicked and will be associated with the wrath of God.

“The whole of the Sabongari market is land acquired in the early 1900s with genuine C of O, which we have submitted to the state government for re-certification. Any attempt by el-Rufai to demolish any of our properties in that market will be a direct assault on the church in the whole of Nigeria.

“The governor is being prepared for 2023 elections. The governor should know that he will never be president of Nigeria. I speak prophetically as a servant of the living God.

“Let fake Christians and religious spies placed in our church by a particular religion be aware of the consequences of their actions because heaven is watching.

“May the Lord expose these spies in our midst in Jesus name. In fact, their actions now show very clearly that they are working for an interest against the church.”