A renowned political economist, development practitioner, governance expert and current Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dr. Omano Edigheji is to launch his fourth academic book; Nigeria: Democracy without Development. How to fix it.

According to a statement yesterday, the public presentation of the book will take place on Tuesday 8th December 2020, at Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja. The statement said: “This book is borne out of the author’s desire to proffer practical solutions on how the deficiencies of electoral politics in Nigeria can be overcome; and suggest how Nigeria can promote inclusive and sustainable development.

“Published by A’Lime Media Limited, the book provides the reader with an incisive account of the factors that explain the development deficits – rising poverty, inequality, unemployment, and the general deteriorating conditions of Nigerians – of democracy in Nigeria.

“Based on the analysis, Dr. Edigheji proffers solutions on how to save democracy in the country.” The statement gave some insights into the author’s decision to write the book.

It added: “About two decades ago, Nigeria became a democratic country with the military handing over the reins of command to an elected civilian leader.”