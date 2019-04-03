Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s convoy foiled the kidnapping of motorists along Kaduna-Abuja road on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement by Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, said the governor was on his way to Abuja when he sighted dozens of vehicles parked by travelers at Akilubu village around 3:40pm, signifying that kidnappers were operating ahead.

He said security operatives in the governor’s convoy advanced and cleared the road while the criminals fled into the forest.

“After clearing the road, Governor El-Rufai directed that travelers, some of whom had been wounded by the criminals should be taken to the nearest hospital.

The governor also directed security agencies to intensify patrol and permanently clear the road of the bandits,” the statement added.