From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has canvassed adequate women and youth representations in all facets of the Nigerian political system saying that these groups have made invaluable contributions and unrelenting efforts to drive development and growth in the state.

This was even as the Coordinator, Gender Policy Unit, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Eugenia Chika Akpa and a top female politician representing Sabon Gari, Zaria, Hajiya Amina Dalhatu, frowned at the National Assembly for throwing away the Gender Bill in the ongoing fifth amendment of the Nigerian Constitution.

In what could be described as agreement with El-Rufai’s deputy and others, the Centre for Communication and Social Impact also noted that Nigeria’s emerging democracy would not be sustainable if all groups within the population were not actively involved in the governance processes.

These positions were canvassed at different fora within Kaduna State as part of the activities marking International Women’s Day in the state.

In her keynote address at an event organised by the Centre for Communication and Social Impact, the Deputy Governor noted that youths and women in key positions of leadership have shown competence and diligence in their service, thus, the state government is committed to consolidating its effort by allowing more women and youths to drive sustainable impacts.

“The campaign by women and young people in political and governance processes (We-You-Pro), tagged “Hope, Actions and Progress for Women and Youths in politics” organised by the Centre for Communication and Social Impacts, couldn’t have come at a better time, as we mark the Women’s month.

“Its aim to strengthen the capacities of young people and women on strategies, policy and influence towards taking leadership positions, to drive positive change, is a deliberate effort for improved participation of women and youth in leadership and governance processes”, she said.

Earlier, Executive Director, Centre for Communication and Social Impact, Babafunke Fagbemi, decried that women’s participation in Nigerian politics is not proportionate to the over 45 per cent of the nation’s population which they represent.

“For our emerging democracy in Nigeria to be sustainable, all groups within the population must be actively involved in the governance process. Their voices must be heard, and their experiences and expertise utilized for the optimal growth and development of the country,” she said.