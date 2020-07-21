Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani has hinged his interest in attracting education interventions to his constituency on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s education revival programme.

The lawmaker, who stated this while hosting a delegation from Giwa Local Government added that the outcome of his thoughts on the dwindling standard of education in the north and its negative effect on the socio-economic and political development of the region further arose his interest in the sector.

Delegation from Giwa Local Government had visited the senator to show appreciation over the passage of his bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Education, Giwa, Kaduna State by the Senate.

“The immediate push and inspiration for me to take action was Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s education revival program. His holistic approach to reviving education has been widely acclaimed. Kaduna State has become a model of educational reform, all thanks to our focused, dynamic and resourceful governor. In this wise, I am making efforts to attract an intervention for the construction of a befitting hostel and an ICT Centre at the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Giwa. I assure the good people of Giwa LG, and indeed, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of my continued good representation and attracting of projects and investments. All I crave is your usual understanding and cooperation,” he said.