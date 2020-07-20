Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, has hinged his interest in attracting education interventions to his constituency on Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s education revival programme.

The lawmaker stated this while hosting a high powered delegation from Giwa Local Government, visiting the senator to show appreciation over the passage of his bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Education, in Giwa, Kaduna State.

‘The immediate push and inspiration for me to take action was Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s education revival program. His holistic approach to reviving education has been widely acclaimed. Kaduna State has become a model of educational reform, all thanks to our focused, dynamic and resourceful Governor,’ Senator Sani said.

‘In this wise, I am making efforts to attract an intervention for the construction of a befitting hostel and an ICT Centre at the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Giwa.

‘I assure the good people of Giwa LG, and indeed, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of my continued good representation and attracting of projects and investments. All I crave is your usual understanding and cooperation”, he said.

Led by the Giwa Local Government Chairman, Abubakar Shehu, the delegation comprised of House of Representatives member, Hon. Shehu Balarabe Giwa (Birnin Gwari/Giwa Fed. Constituency), Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Giwa Local Government, Alh. Ibrahim Musa.

Others in the delegation included Kaduna House of Assembly members; Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim and Hon. Rilwanu Gadagau, traditional leaders, religious scholars, ward councillors and executive members of the APC in Giwa Local Government.