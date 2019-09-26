Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, yesterday, faulted Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over what he tagged public show of his son’s enrollment in a public school saying the action was to gain public sympathy ahead of 2023 election.

El-Rufai, accompanied by wife, Aisha, had taken six-year-old Abubakar to the Capital School on September 23 for enrolment, as part of campaign promise that facilities in public shoals were good enough for his children to attend.

The governor’s action earned him accolades, especially from supporters.

Sani, however alleged that the governor had invested about N195 million in the rehabilitation of Capital School, specifically to enable his child enroll in it. He said the same school had over the years enjoyed improved government funding given its status as a public school attended by children of the elites.

According to the activist turned politician, the governor’s intention was a ploy to deceive people based outside Kaduna who are unaware of the rot in educational infrastructure in the state.

“It was simply a 2023 political stunt set up for the media and people who reside outside Kaduna because those who reside here know what public primary school look like. You cannot spend N195 million in a particular school and then take your son and the media to that school and think you have done anything different.

I also know that the children of former governor Ahmed Makarfi attended this same Capital School.”