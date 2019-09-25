Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th Senate, has reacted to the action of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently took his six-year-old son, Abubakar, for enrolment in a public school in the state.

Our correspondent recalls that the governor alongside his wife, Aisha Ummi, had on Monday, September 23, taken their six-year-old son to Capital School, a leading public school in the state in order to fulfil his 2017 political statement. The development had earned him applause especially from his fans in and outside the state.

But Sani, an activist turned lawmaker said the governor’s intention was to deceive people outside the locality who might not know the level of decay in public schools in the state saying, his action was designed to score cheap political goals ahead of 2023 political dispensation.

Sani, who spoke to newsmen in Kaduna said, the governor’s action, “was simply a 2023 political stunt set up for the media and people who reside outside Kaduna because those who reside here know what public primary schools in the state look like.

“It is not because I have a political difference with him, no, but whoever lives in Kaduna State knows that what the governor did with his son being enrolled into public school was just a comedy.

“Though, it was a badly-written Kennywood or Nolywood script, but as far as am concerned, that was a bad and poorly-written script for the media preparatory for 2023 and nothing else.

“He would have done better by upgrading schools in Kaduna. You cannot spend N195m in a particular school and then take your son and the media to that school and think you have done anything different.

“Let me tell you, we had a governor in this state, Balarabe Musa, who never lived in the Government House during his reign and all the while he was a governor, he lived in his private house and I also know that the children of former Governor Ahmed Makarfi attended this same Capital School.

“I also know that other public officials’ children go to that school too. So, if you are not being deceptive and comical, you would have allowed all your children to enrol into public schools. Public school doesn’t mean primary schools alone, there are public secondary schools and public universities.

“He is not new in this kind of drama. It was the same person who was moving around Kaduna-Abuja road with cameras that he was chasing kidnappers. So, this is a new script but as far as am concerned, that is comedy since we are in an era in this state of using public utilities, public hospitals and now public schools.

“So, it is also in order that public officials, both elected and appointed should also patronise public toilets in Kaduna. That is the highest form of patriotism and selfless service. You should use what the masses are using which is public toilets,” he added.