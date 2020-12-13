From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

To mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence (25 November to 10 December 2020) the wife of the Governor of Kaduna State, Aisha-Ummi Garba El-Rufai has launched a campaign hashtag called #ummielrufaisgbvchallenge!

This was in collaboration with the leading GBV development partner – the UNFPA plus other leading actors in the fight against SGBV in Kaduna state, to spread the orange day campaign.

El-Rufai’s wife said, she found it necessary to encourage CSOs, cluster of volunteers, individuals and the communities to share the responsibility of ensuring that vulnerable people are protected against Sexual & Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

“We all need to be advocates and actors in the fight against SGBV because our girls, boys, women and persons with special needs all need to be protected,” She said.

The challenge which assembled a lot of attention on social media required people to spread into local communities, sensitize people massively on what to do when rape occurs, explain the causes and prevention of SGBV, support a survivor, report a case, assist survivors with access to SARCS, etc.

At the end of the #ummielrufaisgbvchallenge

Her Excellency Aisha-Ummi Garba El-Rufai awarded cash prizes!

The winner @team_nonstop (on Instagram)

By @musab_jibril, @maamah.hussein

@siryunus_ibrahim – as a team won the sum of five hundred and fifty thousand naira (N550,000)!

The second position (Amina Zakari ~ Ameeynarh Zakari) won Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N350,000)!

@ummeeytarh (on Instagram)

And the place of third position came in as a tie with two winners Marie White & Reuben Victoria, both winning Two Hundred and Fifty thousand Naira (N250,000) each!

Marie White (on Facebook) and

@vicky_ru (on Instagram)

“We are very proud of you and we hope you all keep up the good efforts of positively impacting on and sensitizing our communities against SGBV” – she said to all winners.

The wife of the governor was impressed by the inspiring submissions and efforts of everyone who partook in the challenge within this period to sensitize people about the effects of Sexual & Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

She also presented some of the participants with awards of commendations:

Five participants were awarded One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) each!

They are:

* BeeJayzphotos (Facebook), * Aysha Ahmad ~ elgashash

Musa Sa’ad (Instagram), * Shamzik Care Foundation (Instagram) * Blessing Okebugwu (Instagram), @blessingOkebug2 (Twitter), *Bello idris (Instagram) and @belloyombi (Twitter)

While a particular participant Pamelagold Ojoma Hassan; who had the most creative and best video production got awarded the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000)!

o.j.o.m.a_ (Instagram)

“We are very proud of you and hope you will partner with us to spread more moving messages in the future.” – She added.

She also expressed her huge appreciation to the members of the committee she had set up as the panel of judges which she chaired:

UNFPA (@unfpakd)

Mariama Darboe, Programme Coordinator/Head of Office UNFPA Kaduna – (@mariamaDarboe18), Hafsat Kagara, Legal Adviser of UNFPA Kaduna/Gender Based Violence Specialist – (@kagara_hafsy)

Professor Hauwa Evelyn Yusuf, Professor of Criminology and Gender Studies, KASU – (@ProfHEY1) Madam Juliana Joseph – (@SalamaSarc) Center Manager Salama SARC

Adejoke Fayemi, Head of Station, Raypower – (@favouredjoke) Dr. Binta Kasim Mohammed, Associate Professor of Mass Communication, KASU – (@Bazazzaga) and Dr. Zubaida Abubakar, Gender/GBV Specialist UNFPA Nigeria – (@ab_zubaida)