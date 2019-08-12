Uche Usim, Abuja

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, were accompanied on their trip to India by a police doctor, two officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) and four family members, reports say.

They arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA), on Monday afternoon ahead of their trip to New Delhi, India for medical treatment.

The entourage was booked on an Emirate flight to New Delhi, India via Dubai.

Justice Darius Khobo of Kaduna State High Court had last Monday, granted the IMN leader’s request to take care of his deteriorating health overseas, but ruled that he would travel in the company of state officials.

He emphasised that the IMN leader must return immediately after his discharge from the hospital to face his charges.

An airport source informed our correspondent on Monday that some DSS operatives arrived at the airport much earlier to receive the El-Zakzakys. The two joining him on the trip were with him right from the movement from the protective custody in Kaduna till they got to the airport.

The source said: “We saw when he was led into the airport this afternoon with his wife. They took them in to complete Immigrations formalities before boarding,” the source said.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in protective custody in Kaduna after the court ruling.

They approached the court to grant them permission to travel out on medical grounds in view of their worsening health condition.