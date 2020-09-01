The Coalition for Truth and Justice has reacted to the clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, and the police in Kaduna.

The coalition said the United States, US, should call IMN group to order.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Barrister Timothy Charles, the coalition said the call became necessary for security purposes.

According to the coalition: “We found it pertinent to call on the United States of America, the United Kingdom, European Union and the United Nations to call Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to order.

“The call became necessary following IMN’s clash with the Police at the weekend because this development signifies a renewal of hostilities on the part of the group while we also fear that its members might take the law into their own hands.

“The aforementioned countries and the United Nations should also caution IMN’s sponsors, as Nigerians can no longer stomach this unhealthy phenomenon. In the event that security agencies are compelled to use force to enforce law and order, these are the countries that IMN will hide under international convention to demand intervention from. When things get to this stage it will be unfair for any international entity to censure Nigeria because the provocation has crossed all known bounds.

“We are aware that no religion permits people to bear arms against the sovereign state. Things have come to a stage where the annual Ashura procession has become a guaranteed trigger for violence as its members continue to use the event to demand the release of their leader, Mr. Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who is being held on the order of court.

“The world must be reminded that the IMN leader’s continued incarceration with his wife is not at the behest of the Federal Government but is at the instance of the Kaduna State government, which declared IMN a terrorist entity following due process and the rule of law.

“The group’s fighters were only dislodged from the city following series of casualties from several violent protests.

“If the past is anything to go by, IMN usually resort to violence as a strategy to spread security organizations thin and distract them from effectively fighting Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

“Members of this group, far from being victims, have become the ultimate aggressors, who disturb Nigerians and constantly clash security agencies in the country.

“We ask that the US, UK, EU and UN immediately intervene before IMN destroy what it has left of peace in Nigeria by calling the group to order. They must also call IMN’s sponsor to order because there should be a limit to that country’s interference into Nigeria’s affairs.”