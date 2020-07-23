Lukman Olabiyi

Coalition of human rights organisations under the aegis of Centrum Initiative for Development and Fundamental Rights Advocacy (CIDFRA) has called on the United Nations (UN) to activate its treaties and prosecute leaders behind the gruesome attack on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as well as the continuous detention of the group leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The coalition made the call in a statement signed by Dr. Hassan Bala alongside six other rights activists.

The group stated that Nigeria is not only violating its own constitution but also the treaties it signed as members of the various international community to uphold the law and safeguard human rights.

“The perpetrators of the Shia massacre in Nigeria risk death penalty or life imprisonment if the law should take its cause.

“The ill-treatment being melted on members of this sect, and detention of their leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, despite court’s order for their release, amount to contempt and unacceptable,” the statement read.

The group hinted that Nigeria being a signatory at various global human rights treaties understands that genocide is an international crime. “Persons found guilty shall be punished, whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals. So, we urge the international organisations to step-up and punish offenders in the El-Zakzaky case,” Bala said.