Molly Kilete

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate beefing-up of security in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Force public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this statement, said the security exercise had become necessary to curb the series of violent protests and unrest embarked upon by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shiites in the FCT.

Mba said: “The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This is in the face of a series of violent protests and unrest by members of the El-Zazakky group in the FCT.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has assured citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities have been emplaced to ensure the safety and security of lives and properties of all Nigerians. In addition, Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide have been mandated to ensure that customised security arrangements are put in place in their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace. He, however, enjoins citizens to be wary of circulating unsubstantiated security advisories capable of creating undue fear, panic and apprehension in the country.

“The IGP has further advised all would-be protesters to ensure they express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe on the constitutional rights of other citizens or cause a breach of public peace.”