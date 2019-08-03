The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to vacate the exparte order it made on July 26 proscribing its activities in the country.

The court had, upon an ex-parte motion by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), also declared the group a terrorist organisation.

The IMN, in a notice of motion filed on Friday by its lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, particularly sought the court to vacate the ”ex-parte order made on July 26, coram: N.E. Maha, J, in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019 between: AGF vs. IMN proscribing the existence and activities of the group in Nigeria under whatever form, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called or referred to.”

The group also asked the court to set aside the order ”restraining any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the IMN, under any other name or platform howsoever called or described in any part of Nigeria.”

The IMN stated that the reasons for its requests include that “the ex-parte order made on July 26, was made without jurisdiction, as the order was made against a non juristic body.

According IMN, there was no urgency warranting the grant of the order ex parte.

“No motion-on-notice was filed together with the motion ex-parte. The ex-parte order made by the honorable court has determined the fundamental right of the respondent/applicant without affording it fair hearing.”