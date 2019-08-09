Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Chairman, Free El- Zakzaky Campaign Organization, Sheikh Abdurrahaman Abubakar has said the Kaduna State government’s stringent conditions for Shi’ites leader and his wife, Zeenat, to travel to India for medical attention amounted to causing tension in the country.

Kaduna State government is prosecuting El Zakzaky and his wife on an eight-count charge, including culpable homicide punishable with death.

He was granted leave by the state high court on Monday to travel to India for treatment .

But the state government insisted amongst other conditions that, “the Federal Government of Nigeria shall obtain from the government of India an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/applicants and shall also restrain the defendants/applicants from any act inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

However, speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, Abubakar said court order must be obeyed because it is independent of an individual.

“The issue is that the Judge has already given an order. And the Department of DSS has already received the order and they will comply. We see no reason why Kaduna State government will now come up with other conditions. The judiciary is fully independent. They are not the Judge.”

Asked the whereabouts of Sheikh, he replied: “El-Zakzaky is under the custody of the DSS and the DSS are the ones keeping him. In 2016, a federal high court in Abuja said keeping him in detention is Illegal. And that he should be set free and accommodation should be provided for him and N5 million paid to him as compensation. The Federal Government, the DSS and the office of the Attorney General are yet to comply with the Court order.”

On his current health condition, he said: “About a month ago, when journalists saw him, his condition was very critical. He is in critical condition now and he has the chance to go on medical vacation now. We pray and hope as he receives medical attention, his situation will improve God willing.”