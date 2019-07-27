The Inspector General of Police,IGP, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate beef-up of security in all the states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. This is coming on the heels of threats by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to continue their protest nationwide, calling on the Federal Government to release their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, his wife and stop police brutality against their members. The order to beef up security was public in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mbah, where the IGP assured citizens that proactive measures including aerial surveillance of major cities have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

It also stated that Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide have been mandated to ensure customized security arrangements are put in place in their Area of Responsibilities (AORs) to checkmate the activities of criminals and any possible threat to public peace. He however, enjoined citizens to be wary of circulating unsubstantiated security advisories capable of creating undue fear, panic and apprehension in the country. The IGP further advised all would-be protesters to ensure they express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe on the constitutional rights of other citizens or cause breach of public peace.