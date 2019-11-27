Fred Ezeh

A peaceful protest by supporters of the spiritual leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ite, at Wuse market, Abuja, on Wednesday, turned violent when policemen tried to disperse the gathering.

IMN members have been protesting over the detention of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, their spiritual leader, who has been in DSS detention since 2015.

The violence, as gathered, led to the death of a yet-to-be-identified female secondary school student who obviously, was caught by a stray bullet from a yet-to-be-identified policeman.