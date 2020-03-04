Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ite, yesterday, defied the proscription order by the Federal Government to continue their protest to demand the unconditional release of their spiritual leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The Shi’ite as it is common with their protest in Abuja, marched through Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama through Shehu Shagari Way in their large numbers armed with banners with different inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs for release of their leader. Some of the protesters also accused the Federal Government of using the instrument of the court to frustrate their efforts to secure the release of their spiritual leader.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been under the custody of the Federal Government since December 2015. His supporters have carried several peaceful and violent protests to demand his release.

The large presence of the protesters in Abuja caused panic and fear among motorists and other passers-by who were forced to use alternative routes to avoid actions that might spark conflict.

Offices and banks along the streets were forced to be at alert incase of any breach of security, as was the case in 2018 when the aggrieved IMN members clashed with armed security agencies, resulting in deaths and destruction of property.