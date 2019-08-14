Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Indian government has washed its hands off the alleged maltreatment of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in India.

The reaction by the Indian High Commission in Abuja, followed allegation by IMN members that the Shiites leader who is presently in India for medical attention at the Medenta Hospital, New Delhi, alongside his wife, Zenaat, is being treated like a criminal.

Recall that the Chairman, Free El-Zakzaky Committee, Abubakar Abdurahman, was reported to have made the allegation, adding that El-Zakzaky might be brought back to Nigeria.

But the Indian High Commission, while reacting to the development through its official, Dr Garika Tejeswar, a Second Secretary, said such ultimatum, if any, did not emanate from the Indian government.

“No such ultimatum from us. Medical treatment at reputed Indian hospitals is provided to consenting patients, as per medical norms,” Tejeswar said.

Tejeswar further said in case of patients treated in India, protocol and safety steps are usually taken as necessary.

He, however, directed our reporter to approach the Government of Nigeria for any further details on El Zakzaky matter.